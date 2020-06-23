Anllela Sagra Shows Off Toned Body In Skimpy Athleisure Wear

Anllela Sagra showed off her stunning physique when she took to Instagram recently. She flaunted her arms, abs, and legs in a coordinated athleisure outfit that flattered her figure.

In the pic, it seemed as if the model was getting ready to go out. However, she snapped a selfie before leaving, much to the delight of her fans. Anllela looked current and casual in her crop top and hot pants that clung to her petite frame.

Anllela wore a white crop top with a scooped neck. The top left her arms and midriff bare. Just beneath the crop top, another sliver of fabric peeked through. It seemed as if she was also wearing a sports bra that just covered her ribcage.

The Colombian model left her midriff bare and made stomach the focal point of the photo. She flaunted her insane abs and tiny waist in the selfie.

Anllela teamed the skimpy crop top with a pair of gray skintight hot pants. The pants clung to her trim hips and lean thighs.

The social media star sported a pair of light gray sneakers and white socks and tied a scrunchie around her wrist.

The 26-year-old rocked a pair of hoop earrings and knotted a white sweater around her hips to complete her sporty look.

Anllela styled her hair in a side path. Her long brown hair tumbled over her shoulders and down her back in casual disarray. Her brows were well-defined but it was impossible to see if she wore any makeup because of the mask she wore over her face.

The influencer posed in front of a full-length mirror. She held up her phone and took a selfie while looking downward. She tilted her hips to the side and extended her left foot away from her body.

The image sparked intense excitement among Anllela’s fans. They rushed to view the pic and some admirers took the time to compliment her.

“Making the mask look stylish! (flame emoji),” one fan raved.

Anllela is one of the most well-known fitness icons on Instagram and at least one follower noted her flawless figure.

“Absolutely perfect physique,” they gushed.

Those who follow Anllela know that she took a hiatus from all social media in 2019. One fan was impressed by Anllela’s dedication now that she’s back on Instagram.

“U go from not posting for over a year to practically posting twice a day I love it!” they praised.

Anllela has garnered one of the largest fan bases and boasts more than 11.7 million followers on Instagram alone. In fact, she received close to 120,000 likes and 580 comments for this particular image.