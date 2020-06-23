Sarah Houchens Shows Off Her Pert Posterior While Rocking A Black Thong String Bikini

Sarah Houchens went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram upload on Tuesday morning. The gorgeous model flashed her enviable curves while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Sarah looked hotter than ever as she rocked a tiny black string bikini. The skimpy top tied behind her back and clung tightly to her bust. She also showed off her toned arms and shoulders in the garment.

The matching thong bikini bottoms clung tightly around her curvy hips and tiny waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs and round booty. Her flat tummy was also on display in the pic.

Sarah posed with her pert posterior facing the camera. She had her legs together and arms at her sides. She arched her back as she looked over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face. In the background of the post, a gray couch could be seen.

Sarah wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in flirty ringlet curls that cascaded down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the shot. The glam look seemed to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with soft pink gloss on her full lips.

Sarah’s 919,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show some love for the pic. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 9,600 times within the first three hours after it was published to her account. Fans also left more than 220 messages for her to read in the comments section.

“You are something else,” one follower wrote.

“YOU LOOK SO GOOD BABE,” another stated.

“You can never go wrong with black! You’re beautiful!” a third social media user declared.

“Absolutely flawless darlin,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s been known to sport scanty lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and skintight workout gear in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently thrilled her loyal fans when she rocked a funky teal bikini with a red animal print design. To date, that upload has raked in more than 14,000 likes and over 300 comments.