Gabe Ervin Commits To The Nebraska Football Team

Gabe Ervin became the latest player to commit to playing for the Nebraska football team on Tuesday morning. The Georgia-based running back made the announcement on Twitter, making him the 10th commitment for the Huskers in the 2021 recruiting class. Ervin is also the third commit the Cornhuskers have secured this month following linebackers Seth Malcom and Will Schweitzer.

Ervin, a 3-star prospect out of Buford, Georgia had more than a dozen offers including Nebraska, and chose them over several rivals in the Big Ten. Michigan State and Maryland were both hoping to land his services, though only the Spartans made a Top 5 list he released in May.

He talked to Mike Schaefer of 247Sports not long after announcing his commitment and said the way he fits the offense was a big key to his commitment.

“I love how their offense fits my game,” Ervin said of the Nebraska football team. “I feel like I’m versatile. Versatile is a must in that offense…. Because being versatile in football, especially for a running back, is what separates your talent from other people. The next level, and the next, next level after that, they look for more than just breaking free and outrunning people. They look for catching the ball, they look for pass protection, they look for all these different things, and I feel like my attributes separate myself from the rest.

Ervin’s Buford High won the state championship for its level in 2019 and he was the featured back, rushing for over 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns. He did suffer an injury late in the season that limited his playing time in the postseason, but as Shawn Krest of Sports Illustrated wrote last month, the running back still carried a majority of the load for an explosive offense.

Krest also pointed out being the leading rusher in Buford’s backfield was especially impressive because of just how good the competition for the top spot was. The teammate he split the most carries with, Elijah Turner was a senior last season and signed to play with the Charlotte University 49ers. He chose the 49ers over 13 other teams including Cincinnati and Boise State. With Turner gone, there is a chance Ervin could be even more of the featured back in Buford’s offense.

In choosing Nebraska, Ervin picked the Huskers over a final five list that included Michigan State, Duke, Arizona State, and perennial National Championship contender, Georgia. The running back hasn’t said whether he plans on signing his letter of intent in December or will wait until February of 2021.