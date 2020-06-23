NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Four Players And Draft Pick For Rudy Gobert, ‘Bleacher Report’ Proposes

Since the 2019 NBA offseason, the Boston Celtics have been active on the trade market searching for the perfect replacement for veteran center Al Horford. The Celtics may currently have Enes Kanter, Daniel Theis, and Robert Williams III manning the center position, but none of those players could fill the hole Horford left on the defensive end of the floor. One of the dream trade targets for the Celtics in the 2020 NBA offseason is All-Star center Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz are yet to show any indication that they are planning to move Gobert, but if they fail to fix the ongoing dispute between him and the face of the franchise, Donovan Mitchell, they could be forced to break their young star duo this fall. Once Gobert becomes officially available on the trading block, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes that the Celtics have enough trade assets to convince the Jazz to send him to Boston. In the proposed trade scenario, the Celtics would be sending a trade package that includes Marcus Smart, Williams III, Theis, Romeo Langford, and a 2020 first-round pick to the Jazz in exchange for Gobert.

“Boston has arguably the best group of guards and wings in the NBA and may only be one dominant big away from being championship-ready,” Swartz wrote. “If the Jazz have any hesitations about Gobert leaving in free agency next summer, the Celtics could offer a loaded package of players and picks. Gobert gives Boston the NBA’s best defensive center, someone who can play alongside four smaller wings and protect the rim while setting hard screens and finishing lobs.”

Gobert is indeed a dream trade target for the Celtics, especially if they are still determined to fill the huge hole by Horford. Having the two-time Defensive Player of the Year on their roster would not only boost the Celtics’ performance on the defensive end of the floor, but it would also further improve Boston’s offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 7 in the league, scoring 110.1 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. Trading a very reliable contributor and a fan-favorite like Smart would undeniably be a tough decision for the Celtics, but it would definitely be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Gobert’s caliber.

The successful acquisition of Gobert in the 2020 NBA offseason would turn the Celtics from an average playoff team to a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference. Adding Gobert to the core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker, and Gordon Hayward would give the Celtics a legitimate chance of beating powerhouse teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers in a best-of-seven series.