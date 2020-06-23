Latina Fitness Model Eri Anton Flaunts Taut Physique In Stylish Bikini

Eri Anton showed off her gym-honed figure to her 1 million Instagram fans on Monday, June 22, with her most recent post. The Latina fitness model posted a snapshot in which she smoldered in a stylish bikini that put quite a bit of skin on display.

Anton was captured outdoors in front of some foliage and other vegetation. She posed with her left side toward the camera, allowing the viewer to see her face and figure in profile. She propped the front leg up, making her booty pop and showcasing her strong quad. Anton took both hands to her head as she looked forward with fixed eyes and lips parted. According to the geotag, the picture was taken in Oahu, Hawaii.

She stunned in a two-piece swimsuit that included a striking geometric print in varying shades of blue and bright orange. Her bikini top boasted a straight-cut bodice that attached to off-the-shoulder sleeves placed on her upper arms. The bodice was super-short, exposing generous amounts of underboob. Anton teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms with a U-shaped waistband that allowed her to show off her tight stomach.

Anton wore her dark hair in loose waves that fell against her back. She also appeared to be wearing black liner, mascara and bronzer.

Anton paired the photo with a caption about keeping a positive mindset and turning challenges into blessings. She also invited her fans to read her latest blog post by clicking on the link in her bio. In under a day, the post has garnered more than 28,100 likes and over 450 comments. Her fans used the comments section to praise Anton’s beauty and to respond to her message.

“Wow [three heart-eyes emoji] that blue suit and your body! I could eat you up! [smiley] beautiful words as well [hands raised],” one user wrote.

“And don’t forget inside and out beautiful,” replied another admirer.

“You are seriously so so beautiful [exasperated face] [heart-eyes] [fire] head to toe perfection,” a third fan said.

“This has so much beautiful energy love it babe,” added a fourth user.

Anton recently stunned her fans once again with a series of photos in which she wore nothing at all, opting to cover herself up in dark pink and gold glitter, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She had a thick layer of glitter rubbed in strategic parts of her torso, starting on the neck and trailing onto her left breast, which was covered in enough glitter to censor that side of her body. The glitter trail continued onto her stomach and right side of her hips.