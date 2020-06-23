Kayla Moody Goes Braless In Wet, See-Through White Top In Latest Instagram Video

The told her followers how hot its been in her area.

Kayla Moody is dealing with some high temperatures. In her latest Instagram post, the model shared a video of herself cooling down with a hose while wearing a see-through white top. The model’s latest Instagram post can be found here. In the video, which was shot in slow-motion, Kayla pulled a hose away from her chest while turning her head toward the camera.

Initially, the model had her eyes closed and her lips pursed, and she eventually shifted her gaze down to her breasts. Then, she took one hand and pulled at her wet top, appearing to ring it out. As she did so, her followers got plenty of time to appreciate her ample cleavage.

In the video, Kayla’s platinum hair is down and appeared to be slightly wet. Before pulling at her wet top, the video started with Kayla running her fingers through her hair. Kayla also appeared to have makeup on, including foundation, blush, and bronzer, as well as eyeliner, mascara, and eye shadow. Her lips were also a soft pink in the video, and she was also rocking her usual manicured nails.

Kayla’s almost 900,000 followers were eager to weigh in on the video after it went live. In the first half-hour after it was posted, it had already received thousands of likes and more than 220 comments. In the post’s caption, Kayla said that it was getting hot where she was. Then she asked her followers what the heat index was where they were.

Her followers were happy to respond.

“Right now it’s hotter than ever, after looking at you,” one user wrote.

“90 here ur hotness is off the charts gorgeous,” another commenter added.

“Come over to my place I will show you How hot we can get,” a third user remarked.

While some wanted to discuss the temperature, other commenters were more focused on the assets that Kayla had decided to highlight in the video.

“Lord help us! So damn hot!” another commented.

Although Kayla’s most recent photo definitively highlighted her breasts, others have highlighted her entire curvaceous figure. In one post from last week, the model posed seductively on a couch wearing a black top and matching underwear. In the video, Kayla pulls at her top and also lays down to show off her ample backside. The model said the video was a behind-the-scenes sneak peek, but her followers were thrilled with it. In the days since it was posted, it has received thousands of likes and more than 850 comments. That post can be found here.