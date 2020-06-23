Brunette Bombshell Brittanya Razavi Sizzles In Racy Starburst Bikini

Brittanya Razavi gave her 4.2 million Instagram followers something to look at on Monday, June, 22, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a series of snapshots of herself clad in a racy bikini made of candy.

The Instagram star flaunted her signature curves in a two-piece bathing suit that featured a series of Starburst candy attached to a white-and-pink background, creating an interesting texture and design. The bikini top had small triangles that showed off Razavi’s massive cleavage and also exposed a bit of underboob. The bodice was kept in place by clear straps that went around her neck and back.

Razavi teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that had the same Starburst and clear-strap combo. She pulled the bands up high on her sides, helping to accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her itty-bitty waist with her curvy hips. The front remained low, displaying her tight lower stomach.

She completed her style with a lime-green wig parted in the middle and worn loose in straight strands that tumbled to her hips. Razavi also wore a full face of makeup, seemingly including black liner, long lashes, lipgloss and bronzer.

For the photos, Razavi posed in what looked to be an outdoor mall in Las Vegas, judging by some of the signs. The first snap showed her by some stairs next to an escalator. A group of men riding up could be seen turning their heads to look at Ravazi.

Razavi paired the photos with a wordplay on the name of the candy. In under a day, the post has attracted more than 230,000 likes and over 2,700 likes. Her fans used the occasion to share their admiration for Razavi and also to comment on the bystanders’ reactions.

“Looking like the cure to covid,” one user wrote.

“These guys expressions be killing me,” replied another one.

“The people reactions in the back are my favorite,” shared a third user.

“That last guy is like ‘please don’t look please don’t look please don’t look’ doing his best to keep reading a sign or something hahaha,” added a fourth fan.

This isn’t the first time Razavi tantalizes her fans with daring photos. As reported by The Inquisitr, she has previously dropped jaws by riding a bike wearing nothing but a skimpy bikini. She sat on her light pink two-wheeler complete with a bell on the side and a basket in the front while rocking a hot pink two-piece in the video, which once again turned heads as bystanders couldn’t help but gawk at her.