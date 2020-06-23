‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole & Lucas Clash, Victor Confronts Brady

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, June 23, 2020 reveal that there will be some very interesting character interactions as the week rolls along in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) clash with his former wife Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) over his daughter Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold).

Allie showed up at the door of her uncle Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and his soon-to-be wife Nicole begging for a place to stay. Allie revealed that her mother Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) was too controlling and she was looking to get away from the situation. She also admitted that she was very pregnant.

Nicole immediately began to sympathize with Allie and kept Eric’s head cool in the situation. However, when Lucas came knocking at the door and found out that his daughter had not only run away, but that was also expecting a child, he was stunned.

Now it seems that Nicole will try to diffuse the situation and offer some insight. However, Lucas may not want Nicole’s input or advice when it comes to raising his daughter, and the pair, who have a long history of bad blood between them, will butt heads.

Meanwhile, pregnant Allie will catch up with her big brother, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) while she’s in town. The couple will tell her that they’re planning to have a child, but that the adoption process has been hard. That’s when she’ll get the idea that they should adopt her unborn baby.

Elsewhere in Salem, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will confront Brady Black about his true intentions as CEO of Titan Industries. It seems that Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) isn’t the only one noticing that Brady doesn’t seem to be doing a great job in his new position.

As fans know, Brady is looking to destroy his grandfather’s company from within as a way to seek revenge on the old man for making him believe his daughter, Rachel Isabella, was dead for over a year.

Brady is now working with Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) as they take steps to make Victor and his nephew, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer), suffer for switching their babies at the hospital.

In addition, Sarah will make a confession to Xander as she continues to mourn over the death of her daughter Mickey, and the end of their relationship. Perhaps she’ll tell him that she still has feelings for him after all that he’s done to her.