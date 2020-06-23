Valeria Orsini Shows Off Major Cleavage In Plunging Skintight Dress

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she shared a sexy image of herself on Tuesday, June 23. She posted the new content for her 4.3 million followers on Instagram, and it quickly demanded the attention of many.

The 30-year-old, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent, was seemingly photographed inside of her living room, as a couch was visible behind her. Valeria stole the show as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing with her hips propped out and her left hand up to her hair — emitting a sultry vibe. She also pouted and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Her long blond hair was parted to the left and styled pin-straight as the locks cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

She also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup for the snapshot, glamming her look up and highlighting her features. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, sculpted eyebrows, bronzer, highlighter, and a nude lipstick.

Still, it was her famous and killer curves that took center stage in the image, as she showcased them with a revealing dress.

The garment, which was light pink with a ribbed texture, featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The dress did not leave much to the imagination as it was skintight on the model, hugging her figure and showing off her curvy hips and pert derriere. Also on display was Valeria’s cleavage, as the dress featured a silver zipper in the front that she had left partly undone.

She teamed the sexy outfit with just a few pieces of jewelry that complemented the look, including a diamond bracelet and a matching ring.

Valeria revealed in the post that she was photographed in Miami Beach, Florida.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she shared a sage sentiment with fans, telling them that they’ll only lose “something that’s fake” by keeping it real. She also stated that her dress was designed by Lotus Couture.

The sizzling content was met with a great deal of enthusiasm from fans, amassing more than 7,000 likes since going live just 50 minutes ago. An additional 200 followers also took to the comments section to praise the model about her body, looks, and ensemble.

“So inspiring,” one social media user commented.

“Keep crushing it,” added a second fan.

