Former ‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Honors ‘Daddy’ Scott Kluth On Father’s Day With Sweet Photo Of Their Dogs

Tinsley Mortimer gave her fiancé a shoutout.

Tinsley Mortimer paid homage to her fiancé, Scott Kluth, on Instagram on Father’s Day with a series of photos of the two dogs she adopted last summer, months prior to their November 2019 engagement.

According to a June 22 report from Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Tinsley, who announced she had quit her full-time position on The Real Housewives of New York City earlier this month after Scott popped the question in Chicago, looked back on the past year she had, starting off by mentioning that she adopted her two dogs, Strawberry and Shortcake from China last June.

“A year ago today my little girls Strawberry [and] Shortcake came home from China…and Ohhh what a year its been!” Tinsley wrote in the caption of her Instagram photos.

According to Tinsley, she feels so blessed that she met her “two little angels” last year and loves that her now-fiance, Scott, has been able to be a part of their lives in the months since they got back together following an early 2019 split. In fact, in honor of the Father’s Day holiday, Tinsley gave a shoutout to her dogs’ dad.

“Happy Daddy’s Day Scott! The babies and I are so lucky to have you in our lives! I was a single mom of these two before you made us all a family! We LOVE you so much!!!” Tinsley continued in her caption.

Also in the caption of Tinsley’s post, she noted that both of her dogs are survivors of the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China, which her former Bravo star, Lisa Vanderpump, who is currently featured on Vanderpump Rules and appeared for nine seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has fought against.

Tinsley then encouraged her fans and followers to “adopt, don’t shop” so that no dog will be “left behind.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tinsley appeared on an episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, earlier this month, where she was asked if she regretted moving to Chicago before Scott presented her with an engagement ring.

“Not at all. I absolutely — not at all. It was something that at that moment I knew — it was scary. But I knew that I had to trust myself,” Tinsley explained, via video, according to a June 15 report shared by Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

Tinsley then added that she knew she was doing the right thing because she followed her heart and her gut instinct.