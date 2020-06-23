Kris Jenner Flips Off 2020 In Khloe Kardashian’s Latest Post: ‘What She Said’

Fans quickly responded with delight to her uncensored gesture.

Kris Jenner appeared to flip off the year 2020 in an Instagram snap uploaded by her daughter, Khloe Kardashian. Khloe seemed to agree with her mother’s sentiments, based on the caption of the share. In the image, Kris let her true feelings be known regarding how this year has progressed, and fans were both stunned and delighted by her uncensored gesture on social media.

“That’s right 2020 what she said,” remarked one follower.

“PERIODT! Someone had to say it,” stated a second user.

“Can’t get realer than that,” said a third person, followed by a fire emoji.

“Love love love,” remarked a fourth Instagrammer.

In the comments section of the share, Kris responded to her daughter’s comment with one word — “Ditto.”

In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch and star was seen to the right of the photo where she stood alongside Khloe. She wore a black jacket and shirt, with her arms crossed. Her right hand had its middle finger up. A piece of jewelry was seen on the ring finger of the same hand.

The head of the Kardashian-Jenner clan — which consists of children Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Robert, Kendall, and Kylie — wore her hair in its usual close-cropped fashion. Her tresses were styled with some volume and brushed over to the right. Kris’ makeup application was done in a dramatic manner. Her eyes appeared to be lined in black kohl. What looked like false lashes were used to lengthen and extend Kris’ existing lashes. Her eyebrows appeared to be filled in to a perfect arch, and a neutral blush and lipstick were apparently added to her face.

Khloe provided a stark contrast to Kris’ dark-toned look. The mother of True Thompson wore a sassy denim jumpsuit which was unzipped down her chest, showing off some cleavage. The outfit was formfitting and hugged Khloe’s every curve. She paired that with two chunky silver necklaces. Khloe wore a multitude of rings on each hand as well as a bracelet and a gold watch. Her nails were ultra-long and painted in a light color.

Khloe’s platinum hair was fashioned into a long bob. It was parted in the middle and showed off dark roots. She appeared to wear the same makeup colors as her mother. A filter added to the image gave it a grainy feel, and the photo appeared to be part of a shoot that was originally shared by Khloe to Instagram on February 27.