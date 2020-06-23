China Allegedly Ordered Deadly Border Attack To ‘Teach India A Lesson’

Chinese troops reportedly used metal rods wrapped with barbed wire to kill 20 Indian soldiers during border skirmish

United States Intelligence Services have claimed that despite denials from Chinese officials, the Middle Kingdom did in fact authorize a strike on Indian troops located in the disputed Himalayan border region between their two nations.

According to The Hindustan Times, a U.S. intelligence report claimed that General Zhao Zongqi, head of the Western Theater Command, approved the strike “teach India a lesson.”

The skirmish, which took place on June 15, claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, in addition to wounding dozens more. Though China has not released details about its own casualties, leaked military reports have suggested that at least 35 troops were killed, including a commanding officer.

The fact that sources are now claiming that the deadly incident was a planned attack goes against previous public statements of Chinese officials, who had suggested that the scuffle had been the result of a tense situation that had unexpectedly escalated.

In fact, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao blamed India for the skirmish by accusing the Asian rival of a “deliberate provocation” (per The Inquisitr).

However, new intelligence reports are claiming that not only did General Zhao Zongqi approve the attack ahead of time, but also did so because he believed it was necessary for China to demonstrate strength in the face of increasing tensions. Throughout the spring, both countries had increased their troops along the border, and there had even been a minor scuffle in May.

That said, insiders believe that many have considered China’s move to have backfired. The deadly attack sparked outrage in India, and many anti-Chinese protests took place across the nation during the funerals of the 20 troops.

Moreover, foreign policy politicos have expressed their belief that the June 15 event has only served to push India to pursue a closer alliance with the United States and its allies instead of making the country more amenable to negotiations with China.

“India will try to align closer to the U.S. and others also wanting to check China,” predicted Manoj Joshi, a distinguished fellow with the New Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation, per The Wall Street Journal.

“India will step up diplomatic efforts with like-minded countries like the U.S., U.K., Australia and Japan.”

“India-China relations today are at an inflection point,” added Ashok K. Kantha, director of the New Delhi-based Institute of Chinese Studies and former Indian ambassador to China.

“India-China relations are under a lot of pressure at this point of time and if the Chinese don’t take corrective action, that pressure will increase,” Kantha added.