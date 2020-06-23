Abigail Ratchford Emerges From A Pool In Low-Cut, Animal-Print Bikini

Abigail Ratchford turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Tuesday morning. The model shared a series of images on her feed in which she rocked an animal-print bikini that showed off her cleavage and pert derriere as she leaned over the edge of a pool. Abigail’s look left very little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Abigail relaxing in the water as she posed by the blue tile trim of the pool. The water rippled around her as she moved. Not much else was visible in the images, but the water’s reflection showed clusters of trees beneath a clear sky. The sun washed over Abigail’s lean body and emphasized her tan skin. She looked ready to take another dip in her skimpy swimsuit.

Abigail’s look included a triangle-shaped, black and white snake-print top with cups that barely covered her busty chest. The model’s ample cleavage spilled out and looked close to a wardrobe malfunction. In addition, the sides dipped low, so a fair amount of sideboob was on show.

The top cut off just below Abigail’s chest, though she covered her flat tummy with her arms. She paired the top with a matching thong that came up high above her hips, drawing attention to her hourglass figure. Of course, Abigail’s famously bodacious booty was fully exposed.

Abigail accessorized the outfit with a pair of flashy gem earrings. She also sported a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, golden eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a nude color on her full lips. Abigail wore her jet black hair in a tight, thick braid that fell over one shoulder.

In the first image, Abigail leaned into the side of the pool, keeping her lower body submerged. The motion showed off even more of her cleavage. She rested her hands on the edge and looked off-camera with parted lips.

The second photo showed Abigail from a higher angle. This time, she kept her legs submerged, but leaned over the edge of the pool completely so her booty was exposed. She rested one hand under her chest and the other on the concrete.

Abigail’s post received more than 36,000 likes and nearly 700 comments in an hour as fans showered her with admiration in the comments section.

“So beautiful always,” one fan said.

“You are truly a BOMBSHELL,” another user added with heart-eye emoji.

Abigail always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post last week, the babe rocked sheer, white lingerie, which her followers loved.