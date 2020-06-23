Larsa Pippen Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Black Bra & Joggers

Larsa Pippen put on a sexy display on Instagram yesterday while clad in a black bra and joggers. The mother-of-four tantalized her fans with the skin-baring snap that showed her on a scorching day.

Larsa posed outside on the rim of a hot tub in a backyard that was surrounded by lush greenery. The social media star did not indicate her exact location with a geotag, but the outdoor area has been seen many times before on her page. In her caption, Larsa mentioned that it was “hot hot” and sunlight spilled over her shoulders. She perched herself on the concrete of the hot tub and dangled her feet off the edge. Larsa put one foot flat and tipped her opposite toe on the grass. She placed her left arm at her back and draped the other over her lap.

The 45-year-old opted for a sexy outfit that was perfect for a hot day. She sizzled in a black bra with a scooping neckline that flaunted her voluptuous chest. The garment had a thick band that rested on her ribs and appeared to push her chest up even further while her shoulders and arms looked incredibly fit. Larsa showed fans a tease of her tiny midsection as well.

She wore a pair of white joggers on her lower half. The waistband was worn above her navel, and its pants were baggy. She completed her sexy and casual outfit with a pair of white, black, and yellow sneakers.

Larsa made sure to credit retailer PrettyLittleThing for her choice of attire, and Larsa tagged her daughter, Sophia Pippen, to credit her for snapping the shot. The BFF of Kim Kardashian added several accessories to her outfit, including a chic pair of aviators. Larsa also added a little bling to her collar and sported a simple sterling silver piece with a small charm. She styled her long, brunette tresses with a slight pouf in the front, and her hair tumbled over her shoulder and back. She appeared to add a small amount of glam to her look, including blush and lip gloss.

The photo has earned plenty of attention from Larsa’s fans so far. Over 14,000 followers expressed their love for the picture by double-tapping the post while an additional 157 left comments.

“It’s hot or ur hot?” another fan asked alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Especially with you out there!!” a second fan wrote in reference to the caption.

“You never seem to aged and still look hot,” another social media user wrote.

“You aren’t helping cooling it off,” one more chimed in.