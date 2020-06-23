Laurence Bédard Shows Off Enviable Curves In Red Lingerie

Laurence Bédard tantalized her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, June 23, with a hot new post that saw her in a skimpy lingerie set that did her curves nothing but favors.

The Canadian Instagram model sizzled in a red one-piece made of see-through lace. The intricate designs across her chest censored the photo, keeping it within the social media platform’s no-nudity guidelines. The suit had thick straps that included a ring detail right on Bédard’s shoulders. It boasted a plunging V-shaped neckline that allowed her to show off her ample cleavage. The suit also had high-cut legs that stretched up to her waist, baring her hips and exposing her legs. Also on display was her collection of tattoos.

Bédard stood in front of a white backdrop and next to a vase with fall-like branches while facing the camera. She placed one leg in front of the other, in a way that showcased the natural curves of her lower body. She crossed her right arm over her stomach while taking the other hand to her shoulder. She directed her gaze downward with a coy smile on her lips.

She wore her chocolate-colored hair parted on the left and styled down in a perfect bob. She appeared to be wearing a bit of black mascara and liner, in addition to lipgloss for extra plumpness.

In the caption, Bédard revealed that this was a paid partnership with the adult novelty store Adam & Eve, which she often gives a shout-out to in her feed. She told her followers they could get a discount of up to 50 percent by using her promotional code, adding that they must be 18 or older to purchase from the site.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans, garnering more than 16,700 likes and upwards of 150 comments within the first hour. Instagram users took to the comments section to rave about her beauty, showering Bédard with different compliments.

“Very beautiful [heart-eyes emoji] beautiful shot,” one user wrote.

“You look so gorgeous in red sweetheart,” echoed another fan.

“The most Beautiful woman on Instagram!” a third user raved.

“You look so hot,” added a fourth admirer.

Bédard often treats her fans to sexy photos of herself. Just a few days ago, she shared another image that showed her in a black string bikini that included a plunging top and high-cut bottoms, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She posed in front of outdoor furniture on a covered balcony with numerous trees in the background. She stood with her shoulders back and one of her arms crossed as she held onto a container of Mad Rabbit Tattoo Balm.