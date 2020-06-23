Ben Higgins’ Ex-Fiancee Lauren Bushnell Reveals Why She Refused To Rewatch Their Season Of ‘The Bachelor’

'The Bachelor' star's season re-aired eight months after his former fiancee married someone else.

The Bachelor star Ben Higgins’ ex, Lauren Bushnell Lane, said she had no interest in rewatching their season of the ABC dating show. Ahead of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!, Lauren took to her Instagram story to reveal that she wouldn’t be watching the condensed replay of her season, but that she was grateful that it led her to her husband, country singer Chris Lane.

“Chris and I won’t be watching, but it sounds like a fun walk down memory lane, ” Lauren wrote of her stint on The Bachelor. “I’m very thankful for the show and the experience. Have nothing but respect for everyone I shared that chapter with including the producers, Ben, and all the lifelong friendships I made.”

Lauren added that she’s not sure she would have met her husband had she not put herself out there and gone on the show.

“I’m a better person for it—but that chapter doesn’t define who I am and it never did!…I’ve just moved on and am incredibly happy now,” The Bachelor alum added.

In addition to Lauren, Ben’s season also featured rejected wifely wannabes Amanda Stanton, Olivia Caridi, Caila Quinn, Jubilee Sharpe, twins Emily and Haley Ferguson, and future Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher.

JoJo — who was dumped by Ben on The Bachelor finale after he said “I love you” to both her and Lauren — poked fun at the replay of the season by posing with her fiance, Jordan Rodgers, on Instagram. JoJo took to the social media platform to note that getting dumped on national TV isn’t so bad since she ended up with Rodgers.

Ben told Us Weekly that he isn’t in touch with his former fiancée Lauren anymore and had no plans to reach out to her while their season re-aired. The exes also starred in a spinoff reality show, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? which documented their post-Bachelor life together.

“She’s married,” The Bachelor star said. “I’m happy for her, and she found her partner.”

Ben also revealed that he is still on friendly terms with JoJo and that he has “a lot of respect” for her and Jordan, who were recently forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bachelor Season 20 star added that he doesn’t keep in close contact with his exes because “it wouldn’t be healthy” for any of them.

Ben is currently engaged to Jessica Clarke, who also decided not to tune in to watch her future husband’s past proposal to another woman play out on the summertime ABC series.