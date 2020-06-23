Hilde Osland Wears Skimpy Panties & Lifts Sweatshirt In Sexy Bedroom Snap

Hilde Osland has a knack for looking fabulous in just about everything she wears. Luckily for her fans, the Norwegian beauty likes to flaunt her incredible figure in a variety of revealing outfits. On Tuesday, she looked cute and sexy while she posed in her bedroom wearing a sweatshirt and a pair of skimpy panties.

The popular influencer posed in front of a bed dressed in white linens. She looked about as comfortable as she did titillating.

Hilde’s long-sleeved sweatshirt was white with a pink, brown, and blue Saint Laurent logo on the front. Her panties were also white with lace trim around the top. They were a high-rise style, which emphasized her slender waist and curvy hips. She also sported a pair of thick knee-high socks which featured a cat face on the front and pink stripes along the top.

Hilde faced the camera and held the bottom of her sweatshirt up, showing off her taut abs. She posed with one hip to she side, flaunting her toned thighs and hourglass shape. Her tan skin popped against the white bedspread. She gave the camera a smile while tilting her head to the side.

The blond model wore her hair piled in a messy bun on top of her head. Her bangs and a few tendrils framed her face. She appeared to have worn eyeliner and mascara around her bright blue eyes. She also looked to be wearing blush on her high cheekbones and a coral shade on her lips. She accessorized her look with a pair of hoop earrings.

In the caption, she mentioned she was comfortable. She also tagged online retailer Missy Empire for the outfit.

Many of Hilde’s seemed to enjoy seeing her look so casually sexy.

“My God you are the epitome of perfection. Simply most beautiful woman on this planet! Most perfect eyes, hair, face….simply breathtaking,” gushed on admirer.

“You might just be the Hottest chic on the planet,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Omg dear. You are absolutely sexy as hell,” wrote a third fan.

“You look very cute and beautiful gorgeous,” a fourth follower echoed.

Hilde models for several retailers, and she updates her Instagram page regularly with photos that show her rocking all kinds of apparel. From sexy sportswear to barely-there bikinis, she looks good in it all. Earlier this month, she flaunted her curves in a pink top and a pair of denim shorts while she sat outside on a swing.