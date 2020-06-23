‘Double Shot At Love’ Star B-Lashes Shows Off Lots Of Leg In New Instagram Snap

A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny star Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz showed off lots of leg in a new Instagram snap where the reality television star appeared to make a big entrance in a hot sports car. The photo, which was shared on her personal social media account, has already received thousands of likes for its originality and over-the-top fabulousness.

In the image, Brittani was seen seated in the steel gray vehicle that was parked in a driveway that featured light gray paving stones. The Long Island, New York native wore an eclectic ensemble. This included a tight, dark-colored dress that appeared to feature a shirring detail down its side, indicating the garment was probably quite formfitting. The bottom of the skirt ended high up on her thigh as seen in the image, where Brittani had her left leg extended out of the vehicle.

Her body showed off a deep golden tan and black strappy sandals which featured espadrille bottoms were on her feet. On her left arm hung a small handbag. Her right hand held the steering wheel of the parked vehicle.

Brittani’s hair appeared to have been straightened or lengthened by extensions, creating an overall fabulous look when paired with a brown and black fashion logo headband and coordinating oversized sunglasses.

Hanging from her rearview mirror was a red cornicello or Italian horn. Those of Italian descent believe the object is a talisman worn or displayed to protect against evil.

Although she did not make it as a finalist during the first season of A Double Shot at Love, Brittani is having a good time as she reunites with Jersey Shore stars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino as well as several of her former roommates and three male newcomers for the second season of the fun MTV series. She co-stars alongside Maria Elizondo, Derynn Paige, Marissa Lucchese, Nikki Hall, and Susan “Suzi” Baidya, as well as Brandon Stakemann, Antonio Locke, and Nicky Curd this season as they live and work together in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fans of the likable reality star loved the over-the-top image and shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“Pull up lookin like you got a lotttta MONEYYYY!” remarked one follower.

“Michael said you lookin’ like a full Kors meal,” joked a second Instagram user referencing the fashion designer in their statement.

“Smithtown girls we r the best,” said a third fan, noting that the image was taken in Smithtown, Long Island.

“You and Kourtney Kardashian look like twins in this photo!” noted a fourth follower of the similarities between the reality star and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebrity.