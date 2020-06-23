Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Her Insanely Toned Body In Skimpy Animal-Print Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko put her killer curves and enviable assets on display in her latest Instagram update, which was published on June 22. Much to the delight of her 719,000 followers, the hot law student slipped into a tiny animal-print two-piece swimsuit that perfectly showcased her toned figure.

In the first pic, Jilissa was photographed enjoying a lovely day at a resort. Dressed in her bathing suit, she sat on a gray cushioned sofa. She leaned on the pillow with her arm as support, tucking her right leg under her body. Her other leg was straightened and partly cut-off from view.

She tossed all of her hair to the side, keeping her locks away from one side of her face. She then raised her left hand near her temple, grabbing a few strands of hair. She looked directly into the camera, giving a sultry gaze and a small smile.

The second photo featured the model in the same pose. This time, she tugged at her bikini bottoms while closing her eyes for the shot. She had a big smile on her face that showed off her pearly whites.

The 22-year-old model rocked a tiny bikini from a brand called White Fox Swim. The cheetah-print swimwear had a white base with teeny black prints with pink accents. The sport-style top featured a deep neckline, which displayed a nice view of her voluptuous cleavage. Narrow straps provided support for the top, which went over her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms. The low-cut bottoms she wore were pretty skimpy. It boasted high-cuts that showed plenty of skin. It also made her legs seem longer.

Jilissa left her blond locks down and seemingly left unstyled. To keep the focus solely on her body and sexy ensemble, she decided to wear minimal jewelry. She wore a full makeup look. She appeared to wear a matte foundation, darkened eyebrows, thick black mascara, and a bit of eyeliner. She seemed to have applied a bronzer, and nude lipstick on her lips.

Jilissa made sure to tag White Fox Swim’s Instagram page in both the post and the picture. As of this writing, the new upload gained more than 27,400 likes and upward of 320 comments. A lot of her social media fans flocked to the comments section, taking the opportunity to shower her with compliments. Countless other admirers also raved about her insane curves. A few others opted to express their thoughts about the new share by dropping a trail of emoji.

“You have the best curves. Goodness!!” one of her followers wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful and simply perfect,” gushed another fan.