Katelyn Runck Bares Cleavage In Sheer, Long-Sleeved Bodysuit By The Ocean

Katelyn Runck dedicated her latest sultry Instagram post to the ocean on Tuesday morning. The model shared a series of images and a video on her feed in which she posed by the water while sporting a sheer, pink bodysuit that showed off some major cleavage.

The post showed Katelyn standing in the soaking wet sand as the gentle waves rolled in around her ankles at high tide. The photos were covered in dreamy filters that emphasized the water’s vibrant blue color and the orange hues of the sunset. The golden rays shone down on Katelyn and highlighted her tan skin.

Katelyn’s bodysuit was made of a slightly see-through pink mesh material with long, puffy sleeves. The top of the one-piece had a low-cut bodice neckline that barely contained her ample cleavage. The sleeves rested off Katelyn’s shoulders to show off even more skin.

The sheer fabric gave fans a view of Katelyn’s flat, toned tummy. Meanwhile, the lower half had a thong cut that came above her hips and emphasized her tiny waist. The fitness guru’s long, lean legs and pert derriere were on show.

Katelyn did not wear any accessories with the outfit. She did appear to sport a somewhat natural makeup look, including what looked to be blush, highlighter, and a light pink lipstick. Katelyn’s long, brunette hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder in messy waves.

In the first image, Katelyn faced the water, giving fans a view of her toned back and round booty. She collected her hair on the top of her head, flexing her shoulder muscles in the process. Meanwhile, she pointed her toes to make her pins look even longer.

The second photos showed Katelyn facing the camera with one hip pushed out to the side in a way that showed off her figure. She stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

Finally, in the video, Katelyn hugged her chest, squeezing her cleavage out of the top. The camera panned over her body as she walked forward elegantly.

Katelyn’s post garnered more than 12,000 likes and nearly 700 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Katelyn’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Mermaid with legs,” one fan said.

“Im obsessed with this set,” another user added.

“Beautiful as always,” a third follower wrote with red hearts.

