NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry Would Be A ‘Win-Now’ Option For LA Clippers In 2020 Offseason, Per ‘Clipperholics’

The Los Angeles Clippers may be currently considered as the heavy favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2019-20 NBA season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they would no longer find ways to improve their current roster. To further stretch the gap between them and other title contenders, the Clippers are expected to make major roster upgrades in the 2020 NBA offseason. One of the NBA superstars that the Clippers could target on the trade market this fall is veteran point guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors.

According to Aaron Hertzog of Fansided’s Clipperholics, Lowry would be a “win-now” option for the Clippers in the 2020 NBA offseason.

“Kyle Lowry would give the Clippers another All-Star caliber player to add to their rotation. The 34-year-old point guard is a ‘win-now’ option in the final year of his contract, however, the Clippers would most likely be able to retain him after the season for far less than his current $34.9million price tag. Retaining Lowry at a lower price could help them hold onto Montrezl Harrell, which should be their main concern going into this offseason. The Clippers would be sacrificing some of their depth to get a bit stronger on both ends of the floor at the point guard position.”

Lowry may already be in his mid-30s, but he could still perform at a high level. As a matter of fact, just last season, Lowry helped the Raptors made their first appearance in the NBA Finals and won their first NBA championship title. Lowry wouldn’t have a hard time making himself comfortable with the Clippers since he would be seeing a familiar face in Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard, who played with him in Toronto last year.

Lowry would give the Clippers a very reliable third scoring option behind Leonard and Paul George and a major upgrade at the point guard position. The potential arrival of Lowry would undoubtedly boost the Clippers’ performance on both ends of the floor. In 52 games he played before the NBA went on a hiatus, Lowry is averaging 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc.

However, bringing Lowry to Los Angeles comes with a price. As Hertzog noted, the Clippers would be needing to sacrifice some of their depth to acquire Lowry from the Raptors in the 2020 NBA offseason. In the proposed trade deal, the Clippers would be sending a trade package that includes Patrick Beverley, Marcus Morris, and Landry Shamet to the Raptors in exchange for Lowry. Before pushing through with the trade, the Clippers should first convince Morris to agree to a sign-and-trade deal.