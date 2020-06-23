Eden Levine Shows Some Serious Skin In An Orange Chain Monokini

Instagram sensation Eden Levine thrilled her 1.8 million followers this week with a stunning new upload that has proved hard to ignore.

The image, which was shared on Monday afternoon and can be seen on Eden’s Instagram page, was captured outside and saw the Salvadorian model standing underneath the shade of a tall tree while a sea of vibrant green plants gave the scene a tropical vibe. She popped her hip out to the side and tilted her head down, allowing her long, dark tresses to cascaded over her shoulder in loose, messy waves.

Eden showed some serious skin as she worked the camera in a revealing orange monokini from Amiclubwear that did nothing but favors for her buxom physique. The scanty swimwear featured a chain shoulder straps and a low scoop neckline that was held together with a small gold clasp that appeared to be just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight in the scandalous one-piece, while a sexy cutout over her torso teased an ample amount of underboob and a look at her flat midsection.

The monokini’s daringly high-cut design was also of note, as it left Eden’s curvy hips and sculpted thighs completely exposed. It also had a delicate chain belt that wrapped loosely around the star’s trim waist to highlight her hourglass silhouette.

Eden did not appear to have added any accessories to her barely there ensemble, ensuring that all eyes remained on her bombshell curves. She did, however, wear a full face of makeup for the photoshoot that made her striking features stand out. The cosmetics application appeared to include a light pink lipgloss, highlighter, and a dusting of pink blush on her cheekbones. She also covered her long eyelashes in a thick coat of mascara to make her piercing brown eyes pop.

Fans were far from shy about showing the brunette beauty some love for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. In less than 24 hours, the scorching-hot snap has been awarded over 9,400 likes and 245 comments, many of which contained compliments for Eden’s stunning display.

“Such a goddess,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that the model looked “absolutely ravishing.

“You are the most beautiful woman on earth,” a third follower declared.

“Always left speechless of how beautiful you are,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Monokinis seem to be Eden’s swimwear of choice these days, and her fans certainly seem to be loving the style. She recently sported one in a bold leopard-print while enjoying a relaxing trip to the beach. That swimwear look proved to be another hit, racking up nearly 8,000 likes and 251 comments to date.