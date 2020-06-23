Shannen Doherty Shares Declaration Of Love For Husband Kurt Iswarienko’s Birthday

Yesterday, Shannen Doherty shared a declaration of love in honor of husband Kurt Iswarienko’s birthday with her Instagram followers. The former Beverly Hills 90210 star posted that her husband was many things to her, but specifically, she was the “Edge to your Bono,” referring to the longtime personal and professional partnership between the members of the band U2, likely a favorite group of the couple.

In a slideshow of four photos, the couple, who married on October 15, 2011, were seen in different scenarios. Shannen shared that she believed her husband had helped her navigate tough roadblocks through his humor, creativeness, and intelligence. She also shared that Kurt was “exceptional.”

In the first image, Shannen and Kurt were riding two stunning horses in a beautiful field of green that appeared endless save for a lake in the background. The two were decked out in riding gear, including cowboy hats, boots, and jackets. The two sat atop their horses next to one another with a blue sky as a sublime backdrop to this breathtaking image.

In the second photo, the couple posed together for a black-and-white selfie. Neither appeared to be smiling in the photo, which looked to have been taken in an outdoor area that featured a gazebo top that had vines interwoven throughout.

The third image of Shannen and Kurt featured the duo seated together at a table. Others were seen in the background of the image. Shannen smiled, and it appeared that Kurt was caught in conversation.

The final photo featured a stunning vista where a breathtaking sunset was behind the couple. Shannen stood on the extreme left-hand side of the image wearing sunglasses and a white sleeveless shirt. Kurt was behind his wife as he looked to the left into the distance. The orange-and-pink sky illuminated the nighttime photo.

Fans of the 48-year-old actress adored the photos and the sentiments Shannen shared regarding her affection for her husband, who has stood steadfast at her side through two breast cancer diagnoses.

“Lovely post. Treasure those who you have found throughout your life. We need our biggest loves to keep us going, both that we have had from the beginning, and who have joined us later on,” remarked one fan.

“Happy Birthday! such a gorgeous couple!! You guys deserve all the happiness!! Enjoy it with a bottle of wine,” said a second follower of the actress.

“This is beautiful. It’s so important to tell people how we feel. I hope you can feel the love that is constantly beaming towards you from us all,” explained a third fan.