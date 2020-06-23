Heather Dubrow Reportedly Wasn’t ‘Really Fired’ From ‘RHOC’

Heather Dubrow was allegedly demoted.

Tamra Judge recently spoke about the way in which Heather Dubrow was let go from The Real Housewives of Orange County years ago but according to a report from Hollywood Life on June 22, the actress and mother of four wasn’t “really fired” from the Bravo reality series.

After Tamra appeared on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, where she said that Heather took her supposed firing “bad” and added that her exit from the show was “hard for her,” an insider is revealing that prior to her exit from the show, Heather was offered a reduced role on Season 12.

“Heather was offered something by production and turned it down, so she wasn’t really fired,” the source explained.

According to Tamra, Heather was let go from the show due to “personality clashes” with executives. However, according to the Hollywood Life insider, she had a chance to return to the series and appear on Season 11 but opted against doing so because she didn’t want to be featured in a part-time position.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Tamra ultimately saw the same fate as Heather and in January of this year, she announced that she would not be participating in the series’ 15th season because she didn’t want to be featured in anything less than a “housewife” position.

Although Vicki Gunvalson, who had been with the show since its 2006 premiere, took up Bravo’s Season 14 offer for a part-time position on the series after Heather refused to do the same, she eventually left the show completely in January of this year, just one day prior to Tamra’s announcement regarding her sudden departure.

“[Heather] reached out to me as soon as she found out about [me getting fired] and she’s like, ‘I can’t even believe this! What is going on in the world?’ She told me [it took her] a while. She goes, ‘It probably took me three years to follow people and talk about the Housewives again,'” Tamra recalled on David’s podcast.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra felt that Bravo’s decision to let Heather go was their biggest casting mistake yet and noted that The Real Housewives of Orange County has not been the same since she she left. Tamra then noted that while Heather wanted things done a certain way on the show, other cast members of the series have been far worse and have actually yelled and screamed at their producers.