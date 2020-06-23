Donald Trump Says ‘I Don’t Kid’ When Questioned About His Comments On Slowing Down COVID-19 Testing

Donald Trump was asked on Tuesday morning whether or not his comments this weekend about ordering the slowing down of testing for COVID-19 were a joke. The president responded, “I don’t kid,” according to CBS News‘ Weijia Jang. The reporter posted the exchange on Twitter.

Jang went on to say that after making it clear that his comments were not said in jest, he repeated the claim that testing is a double-edged sword. The president has long said that testing makes the United States look bad. He has said that increased testing is what is leading to an increase in positive results and that is making the country look bad.

The comments about whether or not slowing down testing was a joke comes from his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday. At one point in his speech, Trump began talking about how the coronavirus numbers continue to go up. He once again made comments about how the increased testing is the problem and he said he told his people they needed to slow the testing down.

When the media began reporting on these claims, members of the Trump administration said the president was merely joking about telling people to slow down testing.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, one CNN anchor pushed back on the White House downplaying Trump’s words as just a joke. Brianna Keilar asked Tim Murtaugh, the director of communications for Trump’s campaign whether he believed such a joke was “funny.” Earlier in the interview, Murtaugh even claimed members of the media at networks like CNN simply didn’t have a good sense of humor.

Now that the president has said he wasn’t kidding, members of the administration who were pushing the narrative that it was a joke, were incorrect.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump took to Twitter and again voiced his belief that less testing would mean lower infection rates.

“Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases,” the president wrote.

Trump’s comments appear to be the first time the president specifically talked about just what he meant during his campaign rally. While there have been several different staffers, both from the White House and his campaign that have said what he was doing was just telling a joke, this is the first time someone has asked him directly.

Earlier this week, White House officials did dispute any order to slow testing was given.