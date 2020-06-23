Natalie Roser Puts On A Cheeky Display In Tie-Dye Bikini Bottoms

Natalie Roser delighted her legion of fans by sharing a series of photos that saw her in a string bikini. The post was added to her feed two hours ago, and followers are already taking notice.

The first image in the set captured Natalie from behind. She did not use a geotag in the update, but in her caption, she shared with fans that she was in”Aus,” which is short for Australia. The model stood in the middle of the frame at an unnamed beach. In front of her was a gorgeous blue ocean with waves crashing in the distance. It looked to be an incredible day, and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky.

Natalie raised both of her arms out to her sides as she looked straight ahead. She shared with fans that it’s winter in Australia, and she’d just finished up a swim. A tag in the post indicated that her sexy ensemble was from Alo Yoga, a brand for which she serves as an ambassador. The 30-year-old sported a loose-fitting blue hoodie. It hit a few inches above her derriere and left her bronzed back on display.

On her lower half, the model sported a pair of string bikini bottoms that had a cheeky cut and showed off her slender legs. The garment boasted a tie-dye pattern with hues of yellow, pink, and blue.

The second image in the set captured the babe with her front facing the camera. She was all smiles as she raised her arms. Her sweatshirt was cropped and flaunted her fit abs. Meanwhile, only a small amount of fabric covered what was necessary on the bottom, giving another view of her toned stems. The last photo showed off Natalie’s silly side, and she playfully put the hood over her head.

Natalie wore her long, blond locks down and wet, with a few waves. The model went for a more natural look and didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup.

The post has only been live on her page for two hours, but it hasn’t taken long for fans to shower it with praise. The photo set has accrued over 12,000 double-taps and an additional 222 comments.

“You are brave girl!! I’ve already called it until the other side of august,” one follower commented in reference to the winter weather.

“Fantastic girl just beautiful,” a second social media user added.

“What a beautiful waist line,” a third fan chimed in with a few red hearts.

“These are great Nat,” one more person added.