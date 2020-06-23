WWE News: Top ‘Monday Night Raw’ Star Injured, Could Be Out Of Action Until 2021

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair will be out of action for several months after picking up an injury. The segment which saw Nia Jax attack her on this week’s Monday Night Raw was the company’s way of writing the superstar out of storylines while she recovers.

Following the attack by Jax, WWE put out a statement which revealed that Flair suffered a potential collarbone fracture. Outside of the ring, the 12-times Women’s Champion will undergo surgery that will keep her on the sidelines for at least a number of weeks.

The report doesn’t state when Flair picked up the injury. On the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, she also competed against Asuka for the Women’s Championship in an unsuccessful effort. It’s possible that she picked up the injury during the match, though it’s not uncommon for WWE superstars to prolong surgeries and continue to work if they are still able to. If that was the case, she could have picked up the injury before last night’s show.

As chronicled by the WrestlingNews.co article, there are different reports that reveal different timeframes as to when Flair will return. According to the Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer, WWE officials are hopeful of having her back for SummerSlam, which will take place in August.

TalkSport‘s Alex McCarthy, meanwhile, revealed that she’ll be taking some time off for personal reasons, which will reportedly see her take time off until Royal Rumble season. However, she may also return for this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view in the fall, should she desire to come back sooner.

Flair’s decision to time off also comes as a surprise, as she was expected to become an important member of the red brand in the coming months. As The Inquisitr previously reported, company officials reportedly saw her as a replacement in the main event scene for Becky Lynch, who is currently taking time off to have a baby.

However, Flair has been on the receiving end of some criticism in recent months as some fans and pundits believe that she’s overexposed. She has frequently appeared on all three WWE brands throughout 2020, even though there are supposed to be three distinct shows with their own unique rosters.

According to Flair, she enjoys working and doesn’t understand why she shouldn’t keep trying to get better, even if some fans would like to see less of her. She has also noted how fans might be tired of seeing her because she has barely taken any time off in the past, so perhaps this injury and subsequent leave of absence will make the WWE Universe miss having her around.