Ana Cheri Pulls Down Shorts & Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Flirty Snap

Ana Cheri knows how to get the attention of her 12+ million Instagram followers. The former Playboy model is known for sharing titillating pictures that show plenty of skin, and her latest post was a sexy snap that featured her flaunting her cleavage while pulling down her shorts.

The popular influencer looked fresh-faced for the photo, which captured her with damp hair suggesting she might have just come from a shower. Her tresses fell in loose curls around her face and shoulders. The beauty was dressed for a summer day wearing a white crop top with an eyelet pattern that added bit of femininity to it. The top also had a low-cut neckline. Ana went for comfort, choosing to go braless under the sleeveless number. She also sported a pair of olive green shorts. Not much of the shorts were visible, but they did have a frayed hemline.

For the snap, Ana leaned toward the camera, showing of her voluptuous chest. The pose also showcased her taut abs. Her shapely arms and toned thighs were also on display. She got a little playful and pulled the front of her shorts open and down, showing off a pair of sheer, white panties underneath. The skimpy undies had a lace pattern and skinny side straps. The model gazed at the camera with a flirty smile on her face.

Ana’s hair was parted on the side. She went with a natural application of makeup that appeared to include sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, eyeliner, and thick eyelashes. She also looked to be wearing a dusting of blush on her cheeks and a pink gloss on her lips.

In the caption, Ana plugged her personal website.

Dozens of her fans took to the comments section to rave over how pretty and tantalizing she looked.

“Looking gorgeous with that smoking physique gorgeous smile and beautiful eyes,” one Instagram user wrote.

“always as fresh as morning and beautiful as a princess,” gushed a second admirer.

“So gourgous [sic] looking good morning precious happy Tuesday God bless you,” a third follower chimed in.

“Wow so awsome [sic] you are really pretty and cute…!!!” commented a fourth fan.

Ana has a way of wowing her admirers on a regular basis. With snapshots that feature her scantily clad in a variety of revealing outfits, it’s no wonder. Not too long ago, she thrilled her fans with a picture that saw her tugging on the strings on her bikini bottoms while she soaked up some sun.