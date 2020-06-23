Jax Taylor Spotted Wearing Sweatshirt Reading ‘Every Sinner Has A Future’ Following Racism Controversy

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor stepped out on the town Monday. The controversial reality star was seen grabbing coffee in Los Angeles while wearing a sweatshirt mentioning both saints and sinners, The Daily Mail reported. Jax has come under fire recently for past behaviors.

Jax was first spotted taking out the trash from his Los Angeles home. The star looked a little out of sorts with his hair unkempt. Jax had a dark beard as he wore a head-to-toe black ensemble complete with a sweatshirt, shorts, and slide sandals. The Vanderpump Rules star accessorized with a protective mask, sunglasses, and an Industrial Stamping trucker hat on backward.

The star visited a few places on Monday. After taking out the trash, Jax grabbed a coffee from a local shop to fuel up for the day. He was seen later that day riding a motorized scooter on the roads of his neighborhood. The star looked resolved in all of the photographs.

There was an interesting caption printed on the star’s black hoodie. The front of it had “Every Saint has a Past” in handwritten script. The back had a similar sentiment with “Every Sinner has a Future.” The clothing was made by L.A.-based designer Kinetix. The sweatshirt is no longer available for purchase from the company’s website.

The sentiments on Jax’s clothes are interesting as they come at a time when the reality star has been surrounded by and included in some major controversies. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Jax’s past behaviors have come under fire after Bravo fired four of his Vanderpump Rules co-stars. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Brett Caprioni, and Max Boyens have all lost their jobs after racially insensitive actions from their pasts surfaced.

Jax may not be considered a “saint” by many fans of the hit reality show. With the star also receiving flak for some past behaviors, many are left wondering if Jax will be the next to get fired. Former business partner Lance Bass went so far as to speculate that Jax would be let go and lose “everything.” The two worked together on a drink mixer, Just Add X. That sentiment is quite different from the idea found on the back of the reality star’s sweatshirt.

Lance severed his business relationship after he slammed the star as “ignorant” and insisted that Jax would never change. Jax denies the claims that the business partnership has dissolved.