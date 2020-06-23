Olivia Ponton & Darianka Sanchez Rock Bikinis And Stick Their Tongues Out In Silly Photos

Olivia paid tribute to her friendship with Darianka, and some of her fans weren't happy.

Olivia Ponton shared a set of playful bikini photos with her 859,000 Instagram followers on Monday, but they weren’t enthusiastically received by some of the 18-year-old model’s fans. This is because she was posing with Darianka Sanchez, another 18-year-old model and TikTok star who recently came under scrutiny for some of her past behavior.

In the caption of her post, Olivia made it clear that she’s still good friends with Darianka. She also provided photographic evidence of their bond in the form of four pictures. In the sun-drenched snapshots, the pals were rocking floral-print string bikinis.

Olivia’s bikini was blue and white, and it featured metal hardware that connected the top’s halter ties to its sliding triangle cups. The sides ties of her low-rise bottoms were also embellished with metal accents. Darianka’s bikini was a similar design. However, it was pink and white, and it was made out of shirred fabric. Unlike Olivia’s two-piece, it didn’t feature any hardware.

Both models accessorized their bikinis with necklaces, and Olivia also rocked a pair of small, cherry-shaped dangle earrings. She wore her long blond hair down and straight. Darianka also wore her brunette hair down, but her long locks were wavy and looked slightly damp.

In Olivia’s first photo, she and Darianka were pictured on their knees on an outdoor canopy bed. They were laughing as they clasped hands. Darianka had one knee lifted up and appeared to be slightly off-balance.

In the second snapshot, the two women were standing up and holding onto the top of the bed’s canopy frame. They were both sticking their tongues out at the camera. The third photo provided a closer look at Olivia and Darianka’s bikinis, as well as their trim and taut midsections. The final shot captured the two pals facing each other. They had their eyes closed, and they were sticking their tongues out again.

Since Olivia uploaded the silly snapshots to her account, they have received over 264,000 likes. However, some of Olivia’s followers weren’t happy about Darianka’s presence in them.

“Darianka is most definitely not a queen she is a clown,” read one response to her post.

“Olivia run away from her,” another commenter wrote.

The ire directed at Darianka seems to stem from accusations that she bullied former Dance Moms star Kenzie Ziegler. According to Seventeen, there was talk that Darianka would be joining Olivia as a member of The Hype House, but the TikTok collective issued a statement saying that this would not be happening after the allegations about her past behavior surfaced. Darianka issued a statement apologizing her mistakes, and she promised that she’s a much different person now.

Some of Olivia’s Instagram followers let her know that they still support her friendship with Darianka.

“So glad y’all have each other,” wrote one fan.

“Best. Friends. Ever. This friendship is everything,” another comment read.