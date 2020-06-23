Viki Odintcova Straddles A Chair & Tosses Her Hair In A Sultry New Video

Russian model Viki Odintcova stunned her 5.1 million Instagram followers after posting a sultry new video where she both straddled a chair and tossed her hair.

For the occasion, Odintcova wore a classic double-breasted trench coat. The coat’s color was a mix between green and gray, and the shade expertly complemented the model’s olive-toned skin. The coat featured large lapels and a belt that cinched at the waist to flaunt Odintcova’s hourglass figure.

The Russian bombshell completed the look with a pair of beige high-heeled mules and a number of accessories including a silver Cartier cuff, red friendship bracelet, and statement ring.

Her makeup appeared to consist of a light smokey eye, a natural lip, and strong brows.

The video began with Odintcova straddling the wooden chair while pushing back her hair and looking out to the side. The camera continued to zoom in, changing its angle so that it faced the model straight on.

As the camera zoomed in, it revealed that the model was only wearing a pair of lace underwear underneath her trench coat. Odintcova then let her hair fall freely down to her shoulders, before tossing her head to show off her brunette locks.

The camera then zoomed out for the end of the clip, at which point Odintcova placed an elbow on the chair and rested her chin onto her palm in a final sultry move.

The setting for the video appeared to be a classic photoshoot set, complete with a white backdrop and professional lighting. The location was geo-tagged as Moscow.

In her caption, Odintcova said that the video was a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her next project, with which she tagged visual artist Alexandra Manukian.

Fans went wild over the sizzling new video, and awarded the upload over 40,000 likes and more than 315 comments.

“Hello you are so beautiful,” gushed one awestruck fan, adding both the red lip emoji and the sun symbol.

“Just do the hair move again,” begged a second fan, using several fire emoji and a black heart to further compliment the model.

“Perfection,” raved a third, along with three thumbs up emoji.

“Omg. I love [you],” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of heart-eye face emoji.

This is far from the first time that the Russian bombshell has wowed her social media fans in revealing ensembles. In fact, she recently dropped jaws after wearing nothing but a hat in one particularly popular shot. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the upload earned over 186,000 likes.