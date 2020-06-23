‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Sizzles In A Plunging Black Bikini On Instagram

Sarah Harris is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The former Playboy model took to her account on Monday to show off the barely-there swimwear look in a hot new share that has earned nothing with love since going live to her page.

The Kiwi hottie left little to the imagination as she flaunted her bodacious curves in the itty-bitty black two-piece. The top had a plunging, v-shaped cut that fell in the middle of her chest, exposing even more cleavage than what was already on display thanks to its wide scoop neckline. It was made of a flattering ribbed material that clung tightly to the model’s ample bosom while its thick shoulder straps showcased her toned arms.

Sarah’s bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well, in part due to its dangerously high-cut design that left her curvy hips and sculpted legs completely bare. The number also boasted a unique double waistband that accentuated her hourglass silhouette. It had curved straps that sat low on her hips and were connected with another thin band that ran across her midsection to draw attention to her flat tummy and abs.

Sarah posed in what appeared to be her bathroom for the steamy shot. She rested one hand on top of the white countertop of the vanity and ran the other through her crimped platinum tresses while popping her hip slightly out to the side to further highlight her killer curves.

The finishing touches on the model’s look was a gorgeous gold ring and a dainty pendant necklace. She also added a touch of makeup to make her striking features pop. The application appeared to include a red lipstick and blush, as well as a thick coat of mascara. She flashed a smile to the camera — a rare expression, as she often opts for a smoldering stare in her social media posts. In the caption, she asked her 2.2 million followers what puts a smile on their faces.

“Seeing your beautiful face,” one person responded.

“Your post notifications make me smile,” quipped another fan.

Others seemed to overlook the model’s question and instead opted to leave compliments for the star in the comments section of the upload.

“Girl you’re getting hotter and sexier by the day ya know,” a third follower declared.

“You have the prettiest smile,” remarked a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up nearly 14,000 likes within 16 hours of being shared.

Sarah’s Instagram uploads often give her fans something to smile about. In another recent share from last week, the model thrilled her audience by showing off her round booty in a black thong while laying in bed.