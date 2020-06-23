‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Sizzles In A Hot Pink Bikini Far Away From Her Hamptons-Based Reality Show

The Bravo star posed on a beach nowhere near the Hamptons.

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard hit the beach in a bright pink bikini, but her location was nowhere near the Hamptons.

The 33-year-old star of the Bravo reality show shared an Instagram photo that showed her posing on the beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, hundreds of miles away from the usual beach house she shares with her Summer House so-stars.

In the new photo posted to her social media page, Lindsay was wearing a neon pink, halter-neck Baes and Bikinis Barbie Blank two-piece swimsuit as she knelt in the sand on a sunny beach day and showed off her tan. The Bravo beauty did not show her face in the snap but instead wore a large hat as the ocean waves rolled in the background.

In the caption to the pic, Lindsay gave a mini weather report as she teased that there was a chance of “tan lines.”

It’s no surprise that Lindsay’s post received a lot of attention from her Instagram fans.

Not only did her ex, Carl Radke, comment on the post, but so did swimsuit designer Blank, who told Lindsay she was “killin’ it” in the sexy suit. Other fans also commented on Lindsay’s smokin’ photo.

“Hottie alert!!!” one fan wrote.

“Suns out buns out,” another added.

“Holy tan! Jealous over here,” a third fan commented.

“Ur body tho,” another fan wrote to Lindsay. “You look phenomenal!!”

It remains to be seen if Summer House fans will get to see Lindsay in a bikini on a Hamptons beach this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last summer, Lindsay and Carl starred on the hit reality show along with Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, and Jules Daoud. The show featured the group of New York City professionals partying and hooking up at their weekend hangout.

Lindsay admitted to Us Weekly that a post-pandemic Summer House could look very different, but that she’s “down” for shooting another season of the Bravo reality show. The New York-based publicist said it would be ” interesting” to see how it would work.

Summer House has reportedly been renewed for a fifth season, but no details have been confirmed by Bravo. An insider told Us that the network not only plans to move forward with Season 5 but that producers are hoping to film additional episodes after the success of the fourth season earlier this year.

The past three seasons of Summer House took place in a rental house in Water Mill, New York, but that house is currently for sale.