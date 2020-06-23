Eileen Davidson Never Thought She Was The Right Fit For ‘RHOBH’

Eileen Davidson dealt with insecurities during her three seasons.

Eileen Davidson didn’t feel she made for a great housewife during the three seasons she spent in a full-time position on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While appearing on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast days ago, the longtime actress admitted to the hosts that she doesn’t have “a tough enough skin” for reality television and revealing that she wanted to quit her position on the show “every other week.”

“I was always going, ‘I don’t know if I can do this, I’m not sure,'” Eileen recalled, according to a June 22 report from Reality Blurb. “I was always talking to the showrunners and producers and I was always saying, ‘I don’t think I’m right for the show, I think I’m kind of boring.'”

According to Eileen, she often felt as if she wasn’t bringing enough drama to the Bravo reality series after being added to the show for Season 5 on the heels of Carlton Gebbia and Joyce Giraud’s exits from the show months prior. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Eileen joined the cast alongside Lisa Rinna to replace to two women, who reportedly didn’t resonate with viewers enough to garner themselves with returns.

Looking back on her three years on the show, Eileen said she told her producers that being dramatic was simply not in her nature. Instead, she’s someone who tends to get rid of drama and tries her best to be reasonable in all situations.

Even during her very first season with the show, Eileen dash she felt that she didn’t have enough drama going on in her life and was completely shocked when her producers invited her back to the series for a second season.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika Jayne spoke to Hollywood Life in April about Eileen’s cameo role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 and admitted that she loved catching up with her former co-star. Erika then said that she misses Eileen on the show and felt she was a great addition to the series when she was around.

“Eileen was a real voice of clarity and strength, and she was honest and open. I think that she, she’s great, you know, and she’s just cool lady, and she’s a great friend. And she’s a cool chick,” Erika explained.

Eileen has been making cameo appearances in recent years since leaving her full-time position after Season 7.