Gabby Epstein Models A Sultry See-Through Fishnet Skirt In Antigua

Australian model Gabby Epstein stunned her 2.3 million Instagram followers after posting a series of pictures that showcase a sultry new outfit worn during a Caribbean holiday.

The top consisted of a tiny white cropped bandeau. The white hue highlighted the model’s sun-kissed skin and added a pop of color against the dark backdrop. The bandeau was a classic straight cut across the bust, with a low enough neckline to show off Epstein’s décolletage.

Though the bandeau might have been a traditional cut, little else about the top followed suit. Two straps from the bandeau reached up to attach to a choker around Epstein’s neck, creating a futuristic halter-style look. In addition, sleeves attached to the bandeau at the upper arm. The sleeves were so long that they covered the model’s hands, again adding a futuristic feel to the ensemble.

Epstein coupled the look with a pair of white bikini briefs with a fishnet cover-up skirt layered on top. The skirt was high-waisted, accentuating Epstein’s hourglass figure. Meanwhile, the see-through nature of the fishnet left little of the model’s enviable curves to the imagination.

Epstein completed the look by styling her hair into a sleek low bun with a trendy center part. She accessorized with a number of gold accessories, including at least five stacked necklaces, matching gold hoop earrings, and some diamond cartilage hoops.

Her makeup looked to consist of black liquid liner to form a sultry cat eye in addition to a dark pink lip.

The location was geotagged as the island of Antigua in the Caribbean, and in the background glistened the light of a luxurious pool.

Fans went wild over the double-post update, and awarded the post over 30,000 likes and more than 500 comments.

“You’re looking sooo beautiful,” gushed one follower, emphasizing the sentiment with two heart-eye face emoji.

“Always leaving me speechless,” echoed another awestruck fan.

“Like a dream,” raved a third, adding two hallelujah hand emoji and the yellow sparkle symbol.

“Actual queen,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with both the crown and the fire emoji.

Though Epstein had previously been quarantining in Los Angeles — where the model is currently based — she had previously hinted to her Caribbean holiday on her social media feeds. For example, just a week ago, the Australian stunner had expressed her excitement about going “adventurin’.”

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Epstein wore a tiny zebra print bikini and posed by her jeep for the popular post.