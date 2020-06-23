Bebe Rexha Leaps Onto A Pool Float In A Cheeky Bikini In New Video

Bebe twerked and flashed her booty in a skimpy two-piece.

Singer Bebe Rexha showed off her toned booty and her impressive dance skills in a series of new videos shared to Instagram this week. The “Meant To Be” singer gave her 10.3 million followers a very good look at her fun time on Monday, June 22, as she danced, sang, and leapt onto a large pool float in a skimpy black bikini.

The star shared several videos, which can be seen for the next few hours here on her Instagram story and via The Daily Mail, that featured herself rocking a two-piece while she got soaking wet in a swimming pool in the summer sun alongside a girlfriend.

In the first clip, Bebe got very cheeky as she set up her camera on the side of the pool to film her while she jumped up onto a large cherry-shaped pool float.

First, she stood up in the water to give her fans a good look at her flawless bikini body. She pulled up the sides of her bottoms and posed before the “I’m A Mess” singer turned around to flash her booty, revealing that her bottoms were actually a thong design.

She then leaped out of the water and landed on the float with her booty in the air. Bebe — who recently wowed in a crop-top and a pair of skinny jeans — then turned around and poked her head through the center of the cherry.

The NSFW videos showed her bikini was made up of a plunging plain black triangle bikini top, which she paired with black bottoms that had thicker straps over both of her hips. She wore a pair of black aviator sunglasses with her blond hair down and accessorized with a series of gold necklaces that rested on her chest.

But she wasn’t done there. Bebe also posted a number of other clips as she danced and lip-synced along to Lady Gaga and Ariana’s Grande’s big duet, “Rain On Me.”

The star moved enthusiastically to the song while she splashed around in the pool in her swimwear. She shimmied her hips and showed off her dance skills as she and her friend Angelina laughed together, while Bebe even twerked and shook her derrière towards the camera.

The latest look at Bebe in a bikini came after she got pretty risqué in a cheeky TikTok video last week.

It showed her in a slinky curve hugging black dress, before she stripped down to a colorful floral strapless bikini. She then appeared to wear nothing at all as she covered her body with a very large sun hat before the singer awkwardly exited the frame.