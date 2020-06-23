Eileen Davidson Felt Tension Between The ‘RHOBH’ Cast At The Premiere Of Her Husband’s Movie

Eileen Davidson knew something was going on with Denise Richards.

Eileen Davidson may have only appeared in a cameo role during production on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but when it came to the time she spent with the women, she could tell that there was something going on with Denise Richards.

While appearing on The Daily Dish podcast days ago, the former cast member said that after reuniting with her former co-stars at the premiere of her husband Vincent Van Patten’s movie, 7 Days to Vegas, which was held at the Laemmle Music Hall in Beverly Hills, California last September, she could feel the tension in the air.

“A few of the housewives came to my husband’s premiere of his movie [7 Days to Vegas] and I kind of had a feeling something was going on. And I was kind of waiting for something to happen,” Eileen revealed, according to a report shared by Reality Blurb on June 22.

According to Eileen, she felt a little weird as she interacted with Denise and the other cast members who attended her husband’s premiere, including Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna, and actually questioned Denise about whether or not she was doing okay. However, after asking Denise if she was alright, Eileen was assured by her fellow actress that she was “fine.”

While Eileen didn’t get any answers in regard to what was happening between Denise and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast at the September 2019 event, she ultimately learned a bit more about the drama between them during a drive to the home of Kyle Richards.

Looking back, Eileen said that Erika and Lisa told her about the drama Denise had experienced during her Malibu barbecue event and noted that they felt as if Denise was being hypocritical with her behavior towards them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Eileen also said during the podcast appearance that she didn’t know what had happened between Denise and Brandi Glanville, who were rumored to have had an affair prior to the start of production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10. She then said that she felt badly about what Denise was going through because she knows it isn’t always easy being a reality star and living one’s life out for the cameras.

“I’m not sure if she was prepared for all of this, you know? I feel for her,” Denise added.

Eileen appeared on the fifth, sixth, and seventh seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full-time position.