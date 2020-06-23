Lin-Manuel Miranda Addresses ‘Hamilton’ Language Ahead Of Disney Plus Debut

Lin-Manuel Miranda addressed the mature language used in the Broadway play Hamilton ahead of its debut on Disney Plus in a series of statements posted to Twitter. The remarks came after a fan asked the Tony and Grammy award winner how the channel will address several instances in the play where the f-word is used and whether or not that will change the rating of the show.

“@Lin_Manuel hey hey so excited about Hamilton on Disney+ and OH my god I finally get to see you as A.Ham, BUT as it’s rated PG-13 does that mean that some (iconic) lines have been cut?? Is it changed at all?” questioned a fan on Twitter, as you can see here.

The writer, actor, and performer quickly shot off a series of tweets regarding what fans can expect from the highly anticipated airing of the Broadway blockbuster play that features the original cast. This includes Lin-Manuel, Jonathan Groff, Daveed Diggs, Thayne Jasperson, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Leslie Odom, Jr., Anthony Ramos, Phillipa Soo, Ryan Vasquez, Ephraim Sykes, Okieriete Onaodowan, Javier Muñoz, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Alysha Deslorieux.

Lin-Manuel remarked in a series of tweets that during the play’s July 3 debut on the streaming service, fans will be able to enjoy every note and every scene from the original play with some slight modifications. He also said there will be a one-minute countdown clock during intermission so fans can settle in to view the second act after taking a break. You can see his Twitter thread here.

He explained that in the tune “Yorktown,” there will be a mute over the words “I get the f*ck back up again.” Lin-Manuel noted that the MPAA (Motion Picture Association of America) has a hard rule about language and more than one utterance of the f-word will give the film an automatic R rating.

He also noted on Twitter that the full show experience will be enjoyed by viewers, including the bows, music, and what he called “the weird thing Thayne does during bows.” You can see that tweet here.

Fans of the Broadway show, many of whom were unable to see the original cast during their initial run as tickets were continuously sold out, had to make do with the cast album prior to the film’s debut. Hamilton, which depicts the life and loves of Alexander Hamilton, continued to be one of the highest-grossing and most in-demand plays until the coronavirus pandemic shut down production in March of this year. The show is currently performed in New York City, London, and in a touring company that will eventually debut in both Los Angeles and Sydney, Australia.