Nicole Thorne Flashes Underboob In An Asymmetrical Black Bikini: ‘Dreaming Of Somewhere Warm’

Nicole Thorne gave her 1.4 million Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a stunning new set of snaps to her feed. The upload included two photos of the model posing inside her minimally furnished home in Brisbane, Australia, as indicated by the geotag.

Despite it being winter in the Land Down Under, the brunette bombshell was dressed for the opposite season in a scanty bikini from Fashion Nova that had her “dreaming of somewhere warm.” The black two-piece included an asymmetrical top with a single, thin shoulder strap and a low, bandeau-style neckline that left an ample amount of her bronzed cleavage well on display. In fact, the number appeared almost too small to contain Nicole’s voluptuous assets entirely, as a teasing glimpse of underboob made in an appearance in the duo of snaps as well.

The model’s matching bikini bottoms boasted a high-rise waistband that sat right at her navel to highlight her flat tummy and killer curves. Nicole also added a sheer black skirt to her ensemble, which featured a silver buckle that was clasped even higher up on her waist to accentuate her hourglass silhouette. She posed for the camera by pulling its flowy panels out to the side, offering her audience a look at her sculpted legs that were bare due to her swimwear’s daringly high-cut design.

Nicole kept her accessories to a minimum, adding nothing more than a dainty gold cross necklace for just a hint of bling. She tied her dark tresses up in a sleek ponytail that sat high up on her head and sported a full face of makeup to highlight her striking features. The cosmetics application looked to include a peachy pink lipstick and a dusting of blush and highlighter along her cheekbones. She also seemed to have applied mascara and a thick line of eyeliner in a dramatic winged fashion that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

The double-pic update quickly became a hit with the model’s fans, who have awarded the post over 8,800 likes within its first two hours of going live to her feed. It has racked up an additional 155 comments so far as well, many of which contained compliments for Nicole.

“You’re forever endlessly gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Complete wifey goals,” quipped another admirer.

“Such an awesome outfit. Suits you well darling,” a third follower remarked.

“The definition of bombshell,” declared a fourth fan.

Nicole is hardly shy about showing a scandalous amount of skin on her Instagram page. Last week, the star flaunted her chest and toned midsection in a little black dress that did nothing but favors for her curvaceous physique. That post also fared well with her followers, racking up more than 13,000 likes and 228 comments to date.