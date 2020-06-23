Krissy Cela Shows Off Sculpted Figure For New Cardio Challenge Workout

Fitness model Krissy Cela added a new cardio workout video to her large Instagram collection on Monday, June 22, that showed off her fitness-honed figure.

For the workout, Krissy wore a gray halter-style top with a light-green sports bra underneath that left her sculpted shoulders and much of her abdomen exposed. She paired the top with white gym shorts with a black Nike logo printed on one leg. The shorts included an elastic waistband that hugged her hips and extended to a bit below her backside, leaving the length of her curvy, toned legs on display. For footwear, the fitness trainer chose a pair of white sneakers and mid-calf level white socks with a black stripe.

The model wore her long, straight brunette hair pulled back in a ponytail to keep her face clear as she went through the intense cardio exercises. She also appeared to have added a touch of black mascara and pink lip gloss to emphasize her facial features.

The cardio challenge video included four different exercises that Krissy directed her followers to complete for thirty seconds each. She encouraged them to perform five rounds of the circuit. Most of the moves relied on body weight for resistance while one required the use of a jump rope. For those who did not have access to a jump rope, Krissy wrote in the caption of the post that they could mimic the motion with their arms or substitute for high knees. The model carried out the workout in a light interior space with wood flooring.

The first exercise in the routine was jumping rope. Krissy jumped as fast as she could to keep her heart rate up. The second exercise was the jumping squat — the model bent low into each squat and sprung back up, pushing hard with her feet to propel her body high in the air. The third exercise was mountain climbers. Krissy took to the floor and sped through the exercise without stopping. The final move in the routine was the traditional push-up.

In the caption of the post, Krissy broke down the exercises in list form and specified the number of seconds and rounds her trainees should do. She added that just when her followers thought she might make things a little easier on them, she decided to spice it up with the cardio challenge.

The post earned nearly 20,000 likes and more than 350 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site.