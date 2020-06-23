Australian Model Tarsha Whitmore Snaps Sexy Selfie While Clad In Minuscule Pink Bikini

Tarsha Whitmore’s 843,000 fans woke up to a sexy treat this morning when the Australian model shared a sexy selfie that captured her in a minuscule bikini.

The image was snapped in a bathroom, and as the geotag in the post indicated, Tarsha was in Gold Coast, Queensland. She rested her arm on the glass panel, and a sizable wood-framed window appeared at her back. The view outside was a tree-covered one, and it looked like an overcast day. The bathroom had tan tiles all over the floor and vanity, and instead of traditional sinks, the space had porcelain bowls.

Tarsha casually rested her elbow on the window beside her and held her cellphone in her hand, ensuring that she got the perfect angle for the selfie. She draped the opposite arm near her side, and it grazed her beautifully tanned skin. The model faced her chest toward the camera and cocked her head slightly to the side.

The model opted for a sexy bikini that showcased her fit figure. On top, she sported a tiny top that boasted a light pink hue. It had thin straps and small, triangular cups, leaving her toned arms and abundant cleavage well on display. Its bottom was tight across her ribs while her taut tummy was also in plain sight.

The model complemented the top with a pair of equally sexy bottoms. They had thin sides, like her top, that sat on her hips and helped accentuate her hourglass curves. Its daringly high cut also showed off her shapely thighs.

Tarsha wore a small silver stud in her bellybutton, a move that helped to draw even more attention to her trim abs. She styled her long, ombre-dyed tresses with a deep side part and added several spirals throughout her mane. Tarsha’s long locks fell past her chest and down her back, and she was also done up with an application of makeup that brought attention to her striking features. It looked like her brows had a perfect arch and were filled in with makeup that matched the color of her roots. Tarsha added blush and highlighter to her cheeks and painted her lips with a light pink gloss.

The post was shared on Tarsha’s page two hours ago, and fans have gone wild for it. The image has already accrued over 17,000 likes and 230 comments from fans.

“Obsessed. Looks amazing on you girl!! x,” one follower gushed with a few red hearts.

“Life goal: to look like you,” a second fan added.

“Sunnnn, literally in love,” another chimed in.