Abby Dowse Sizzles In A Pink Tie-Dye Tanning Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

In her latest Instagram post, blond bombshell Abby Dowse flaunted her buxom curves in a pink tie-dye tanning bikini that left little to the imagination. The bikini was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Abby has worn many times before on her Instagram page. She tagged the brand in the picture as well as in the caption of the post, and also mentioned in the caption that the bikini she was wearing was one of her new favorites.

Though she didn’t include a geotag on the post, Abby appeared to be outdoors in a pool with stunning turquoise water coming part of the way up her legs. A few lounge chairs were visible in the background along the side of the pool, and the entire space appeared to be surrounded by tall, lush green trees, giving the area a private feel.

Abby’s bikini featured small triangular cups that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and seemed barely able to contain her ample assets. The cups featured a gorgeous tie-dye print incorporating shades of pink and white, and the pattern looked stunning against her bronzed skin. The bikini had a clear strap stretching across her chest between the cups, and clear straps going around her neck, in order to prevent unnecessary tan lines.

Abby paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that consisted of little more than a narrow strip of fabric that covered up any NSFW areas. The clear straps on the sides stretched high over her hips, settling at her natural waist. The high-cut style and clear straps elongated her legs, making it seem as though they went on forever.

Abby’s long blond locks were parted in the middle, and her tresses tumbled down her chest in effortless, tousled waves. She kept the accessories minimal, adding a silver bracelet on one wrist and a silver cross necklace that she frequently wears.

Her followers loved the post, and it racked up over 16,800 likes as well as 422 comments within four hours of going live.

“Oh my gosh. One of my faves of you ever,” one fan wrote.

“Looking like a legit super model. Looove your hair here,” another follower added.

“You’re really just unbelievable. Blow my mind with every post how stunning you are,” a third fan remarked.

“Goddess,” another commented simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Abby loves to show off her curves in skimpy swimwear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she flaunted her bombshell body in a black bikini with ruched details. The bikini bottoms featured high-cut sides with ties, and the top was a unique strapless style that made it look as though the cups were just floating over Abby’s ample assets.