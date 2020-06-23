‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Reportedly ‘Loved’ Being A Blonde But Won’t Be Changing Her Hair Permanently

Teresa Giudice went blonde last week but has no plans to stay that way.

Teresa Giudice was seen experimenting with her hair throughout last week but according to a new report, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member doesn’t have any plans to permanently change her hair color from brown to blonde.

On June 21, Hollywood Life told readers that the mother of four was simply having a good time with her longtime makeup artist and close friend, Priscilla DiStasio, when she debuted a number of new looks to her Instagram fans and followers days ago, including photos of herself wearing red and black wigs.

“Teresa was having fun with her make-up artist and needed a few good laughs so it was Priscilla’s idea and they played around with several wigs,” a source explained to the outlet on Sunday. “She was loving the different looks and having a great time, but she has no plans to actually change up her look anytime soon. It was just for fun.”

After sharing a photo of herself in a blonde bob wig, Teresa was met with comments from fans, some of whom told her that blondes have more fun and others who said they loved the look. Then, after posting an image of herself wearing a short black bob, people compared her to Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member Kris Jenner. Meanwhile, in the caption of the photo, Teresa seemed to take note of her similarities to Kris by telling her online audience members that she was serving up major “momager realness.”

Teresa also shared an image of herself wearing pink hair with a “Barbie” tank top.

In the caption of her pink-haired selfie, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member said she was in “Barbie mode” before asking where Ken was. She then told her followers that she was having so much fun trying out all different shades of hair with Priscilla and sharing tons of laughs along the way.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a number of fans and followers reacted to Teresa’s blonde photo on Instagram with supportive comments, including her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star and friend, Margaret Josephs, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Lisa Rinna, both of whom thoroughly enjoyed the look.

“Please cut your hair like this,” Margaret begged.

“GORGE,” added Lisa.

Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent also weighed in on Teresa’s blonde bob, telling her fellow Bravolebrity that her look was “too good.”