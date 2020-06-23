Behati Prinsloo Poses In A Bikini With Angel Wings In New Photo

The Victoria's Secret Angel flashed her toned body in a bikini in her closet.

Behati Prinsloo gave fans a glimpse at why she’s one of Victoria’s Secret’s most successful models this week in a stunning new photo shared to Instagram. The supermodel and mom of two put her flawless body on show in the sizzling selfie, which showed her as she flaunted her showstopping curves in a bright yellow bikini with a pair of virtual angel wings.

The mom of two gave out a very sultry look to her 5.9 million followers in the snap, which can still be seen via Behati’s Instagram story here as well as via The Daily Mail.

The lingerie model and wife of former The Voice coach Adam Levine — who was recently forced to address pregnancy rumors after some fans believed she’d shared a sonogram photo on social media — snapped away in a mirror as she posed in the two-piece, which was taken from the brand OOKIOH.

The sunny swim look was made up of a modest matching bikini set which showcased her fit and toned figure.

Behati’s top was a crop-top style with a white trim around the edges. It sat high at the top to cover her chest and décolletage, while a peek at the back of the garment in the mirror behind her showed that it revealed plenty of skin the other side and featured thin white straps over both shoulders.

As for the bottoms, they were high-waisted and sat almost in line with her navel. The full briefs featured the same white detailing and a lace-up corset-style design that sat vertically on her lower tummy and was fastened into a small bow.

Behati had her long, highlighted hair straight and down. It flowed over her right shoulder as she pushed her locks over to the right side of her face.

The 32-year-old star posed with a glowing halo behind her and a pair of purple wings on her back, which featured both light and dark purple feathers. The wings were placed on the photo virtually using a filter called Wings by georska.

She accessorized with a long, gold chain with a round pendant that stretched almost as far down as her waist as well as another shorter necklace. The model also rocked a gold ring on her left hand middle finger and two bracelets on her right wrist while she showed off her large tattoo on her left forearm.

“Can I wake up in 2020 please!” Behati jokingly wrote alongside the photo.

The snap appeared to be taken inside her huge closet, as racks of clothes could be seen behind her as well as a dressing table with a mirror and small wooden chair.

But this isn’t the first time Behati has shown off her bikini body. The model wowed earlier this year when she slipped into a leopard-print two-piece during a sunny trip to Mexico.