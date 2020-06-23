Chanel West Coast Flaunts Her Curves In A Skimpy Orange Bikini

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast tantalized her 3.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a triple update in which she flaunted her curves in an orange printed bikini outside. Chanel didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the pictures were taken, but she was wading through a shallow body of water in the first one, and scaling a rock face in the second two shots.

Chanel’s bikini was simple yet sexy, with a bold color that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin. In the first snap, she turned her body slightly towards the side, showing off her physique in profile. Her bikini top featured triangular cups that exposed a hint of cleavage, and it also had a horizontal band along the bottom that added a bit more coverage. However, plenty of her toned figure was still on display, from her flat stomach to her slim arms.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that were a high-cut style, with the sides stretching high over her hips. The style elongated her petite legs, and though Chanel’s calves were partially immersed in the water, her sculpted thighs were on full display.

Chanel finished off the ensemble with a pair of large hoop earrings and some statement sunglasses. Her brunette locks tumbled down her back in an effortless style, and she turned her face towards the sun, basking in the rays.

In the second picture, Chanel placed her curves on full display by posing in front of a rust-colored rock face that provided a gorgeous textured backdrop. She kept her body turned towards the side, allowing the camera to capture all her curves.

She finished off the sizzling update with a shot taken from behind that showed off her pert posterior. Chanel had one leg extended, and balanced on the balls of her feet as she placed a hand on the rock beside her for extra support. She gazed off into the distance and the bikini bottoms showcased her curvaceous rear.

Chanel’s followers loved the smoking hot update, and the post received over 100,200 likes and 1,287 comments within 11 hours.

“Legs for days,” one fan wrote, captivated by Chanel’s physique.

“Keep that hair dark, it brings out that pretty smile,” another fan commented, loving Chanel’s brunette locks.

“You are so beautiful,” another follower added.

“Looking stunning as always,” another commented, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

