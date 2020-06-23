Elizabeth & Damian Hurley React To Steve Bing’s Death, Actress Is ‘Saddened Beyond Belief’

Actress Elizabeth Hurley, 55, posted a heartfelt tribute to her ex, Steve Bing, 55, on Instagram Tuesday. The American businessman died of an apparent suicide on Monday. Hurley shared that she was “saddened beyond belief” of the news that Bing was gone. Hurley’s post included six smiling photos of the couple from various vacations and trips, calling them “good” and “wonderful” memories. Hurley went on to call her ex a “sweet, kind man.”

Hurley and Bing started dating in 2001 for about 18 months shortly after the actress ended things with Hugh Grant, according to the Daily Mail. The couple ended things, and Hurley became pregnant with her son, Damian Hurley, 18. Bing denied the child was his and issued a statement claiming that his relationship with Hurley was not exclusive and that it was “her choice to be a single mother.” A long paternity battle ensued, and eventually, it was proven that Bing was the father via a DNA test. Hurley acknowledged in her post that the two went through “tough times,” although things seemed to be getting better for the pair.

The actress also shared that the two had reconnected recently. Hurley acknowledged that she had last spoken to Bing on April 2. That was the date of their son Damian’s 18th birthday.

The young man’s relationship with his father was unknown. In 2018, Bing had fought his grandfather, Dr. Peter King, over cutting Damian out of his will. The elder King wanted to exclude the young man from a sizable inheritance since he was born out of wedlock and even claimed that King never met his son. In 2019, a Los Angeles judge determined that Damian was, in fact, a beneficiary of Dr. King’s trust.

Damian also took to Instagram to share his thoughts. You can see his post here. He wrote that it is a “very strange and confusing time.” The young man continued to thank everyone for their well wishes and called the news of his father’s death “devastating.” Damian shared his gratitude for everyone’s kindness and admitted that he is attempting to respond to every message.

Bing was found dead on Monday afternoon in Los Angeles, California. The film financier allegedly jumped from the 27th floor of his Century City apartment building, according to the Daily Mail. The authorities would not confirm the name of the victim at the scene, although the description matches that of Bing. The outlet reports that Bing was reportedly “depressed due to a lack of social contact during lockdown.” Hurley referenced the death in her post, calling it “a terrible end.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.