Hanna Oberg Shows Off Chiseled Abs For New Core Workout

Fitness model Hanna Oberg took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, June 22, to post a new workout video that featured the trainer working her obliques.

Hanna performed the workout at the gym and wore a white sports bra and blue booty shorts. The top included spaghetti straps and left her chiseled arms and sculpted abdomen on display as she worked out. A full-sleeve tattoo on her right arm was also left exposed. The spandex shorts rose high on the model’s hips and extended to the tops of her thighs, leaving the length of her curvy legs visible. The tight-fitting material emphasized the curves of her backside and hips.

For footwear, Hanna chose a pair of white Converse sneakers with white socks. She accessorized with a black exercise watch and wore her long, brunette waves pulled back into a ponytail to keep her hair from falling in her face as she worked out. The model also appeared to have added a touch of eye makeup and pink lip gloss to complete the look.

The obliques workout consisted of four different exercises, each shown in a separate video clip in the post. Hanna used a black exercise mat, flat weight, and one of the gym machines for equipment throughout the workout.

Before jumping into the first exercise, Hanna gave her 1.8 million followers a peek of her sculpted midsection. She stood facing the camera with one hand lifting up her chest while the other tugged down on the waistband of her shorts, exposing plenty of skin along her abdomen. The fitness trainer popped one hip to the side and smiled with closed lips at the cameraman.

The first exercise in the routine was the side V-up, carried out from the floor. In the second video, Hanna demonstrated the hanging side crunch, using a high bar on one of the exercise machines. For the third exercise, the rotation sit-up, Hanna held a five-pound flat weight in both hands while laying back on the floor. The final exercise was the handstand plank crossover, in which the model pushed the weight from one side of her body to the other while positioned in a plank.

In the caption of the post, Hanna wrote about her conflicting feelings when it comes to training her core. She told her followers that when she was pregnant, she longed to be able to train her ab muscles but now that she can, she’s struggling with how tough it is while simultaneously loving the burn.

The obliques workout earned more than 40,000 likes and nearly 250 comments within the first day.