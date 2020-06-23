Jinger Duggar Shares Pregnancy Update & New Photo With Instagram

Jinger Duggar shared an update and a new photo yesterday with her 1.3 million Instagram followers. For the post, the star of TLC’s Counting On kept her followers abreast regarding her second pregnancy. She also sought advice from other mothers as they entered their second trimester of pregnancy.

In the caption, Jinger revealed she is currently 18 weeks pregnant or four-and-one-half months.

She revealed to her followers that it appeared she was no longer experiencing morning sickness as well as other tidbits regarding her wardrobe. Jinger asked her followers that were pregnant how they were feeling. The replied in droves with their own experiences.

“I’m well beyond that stage of life, but I remember no pregnancy felt the same and chasing after a toddler while expecting is a whole new ballgame,” said one Instagram user.

“Worked full time up until the day before I delivered. You are a lucky lady not to have to work. Enjoy the pregnancy. Stay healthy,” stated a second fan.

“Congratulations on your second baby. Felicity is a beautiful baby girl,” remarked a third follower.

“Congrats Jinger. I wish you a smooth pregnancy.. healthy baby and all good things, you look great!” said a fourth fan.

To accompany the caption, Jinger shared a photo of herself looking down at her daughter. The pic appeared to have been taken during a sunny California day. The family moved to the state in June 2019 so Jeremy could finish his degree at The Master’s Seminary. Both mother and daughter walked outside on a pathway. Behind Jinger was a home that featured a stunning wrought iron gate, a brick wall, and concrete pillars for privacy.

The reality television star wore a lovely smocked tunic shirt in a striped pattern in the share. The garment was sleeveless and had a small tie at the waist. The bottom of the shirt left plenty of room for Jinger’s growing belly. She paired that with white pants and tan flat-heeled sandals. Jinger’s hair, which she dyed blond, now sported darker roots. She wore her tresses casually tossed to one side and showed off her natural curls in the share. Jinger carried a denim jacket over her right forearm.

Felicity, who was seen from the back, happily ran alongside her mother in the photo. She wore a light-colored sleeveless dress that had a sweet eyelet detail and featured lace accents. Felicity wore a large white bow atop her reddish-brown hair and sparkly sneakers on her feet.