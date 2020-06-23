NBA Rumors: Knicks Reportedly Plan To Interview Jason Kidd For Head Coaching Job

A new report suggests that Jason Kidd, who currently serves as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers, might soon be getting another chance at a head coaching job, this time with the New York Knicks.

Citing league sources familiar with the situation, SportsNet New York‘s Ian Begley wrote on Monday that the Knicks are planning to interview Kidd as they continue to search for a permanent head coach in preparation for the 2020-21 season. This comes about a week after it was first reported that the 47-year-old was receiving “strong internal consideration” as a candidate for the job and possibly joining a list of hopefuls that also includes the likes of Tom Thibodeau (formerly with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves) and Kenny Atkinson (formerly with the Brooklyn Nets).

Separately, Steve Popper of Newsday tweeted on Monday that Kidd does appear interested in the job opportunity, having ended his 19-year playing career with Knicks’ last “successful” team — a unit that finished with a 54-28 record in the 2012-13 season. He added that there are also some unspecified teams who believe that hiring Kidd as head coach could help them sign the expected prize catch of the 2021 free-agency class — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had played for him for three-and-a-half seasons from 2014 to 2018.

The Knicks have received permission from the Lakers to interview Jason Kidd for their head coaching vacancy, per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/kVCt9Ke9U5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 22, 2020

According to SNY‘s Begley, there’s also a chance that Kidd could end up as the top candidate to take over as the Houston Rockets’ head coach, assuming Mike D’Antoni chooses not to return to the team for the 2020-21 campaign.

All in all, Kidd is the 10th individual supposedly in line for an interview with the Knicks, whose 21-45 record eliminated them from the upcoming resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando, Florida. This list of candidates also includes interim head coach Mike Miller, who reportedly impressed new team president Leon Rose during the brief period of time he got to lead the team.

Per Begley’s sources, it may be several more weeks before New York decides on a new head coach, as the organization plans to conduct “brief introductory interviews” with some of the hopefuls this week. These will then be followed by longer, “more formal” chats with the team’s top brass, with the process likely to wrap up by the end of July, around the time the NBA resumes play.

As noted by Bleacher Report, Kidd compiled a 139-152 record and made the playoffs twice during his stint with the Bucks. Prior to that, he led the Nets to a 44-38 record and a trip to the Eastern Conference semifinals in the 2013-14 campaign.