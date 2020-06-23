Lucy Hale Stuns In A Nude Leopard-Print Bikini While Cuddling With Her Dog

Lucy got a few kisses on the mouth from her pooch while she rocked a leopard-print bikini.

Former Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale wowed her 24.7 million followers this week in a seriously cute new video of herself with her dog, named Elvis. Lucy shared the sweet clip to her Instagram account on Monday, June 22, which showed her as she cuddled up to furry friend while she rocked a nude animal-print bikini top.

The video can be seen on her Instagram story for a few more hours and via The Daily Mail. It showed Lucy and Elvis playing together as they exchanged a few kisses.

The Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve co-host and Katy Keene star held Elvis up with in her right hand while she filmed their interaction with her left. Lucy proudly revealed her natural beauty with what appeared to be minimal makeup and gave the camera a big smile as Elvis, who wore a large collar with a silver metal bone ID tag, began to lick her.

The adorable white Maltipoo repeatedly licked her on the face and mouth as Lucy laughed and tickled his belly. She then pulled him a little closer again and kissed his fur as she nuzzled her face into his neck.

The star — who recently spoke out about what fans can expect from Season 2 of her The CW series Katy Keene — showed a little skin in her swimwear. She rocked an ab-baring animal-print bikini top that appeared to be a nude, black, and white leopard-print design which perfectly showed off her seriously slim waist and flat tummy.

The bikini top was a crop-top style design that plunged a little low at the chest with thin straps over both shoulders. She had her dark hair pulled back into a low bun and accessorized with two delicate gold necklaces and a gold ring on her right hand middle finger.

Lucy also showed off her multiple torso and arm tattoos in the video, though it wasn’t clear if she also sported a matching pair of bikini bottoms as she focused the camera on her upper body.

The twosome had their cuddle session indoors in front of a large flat screen TV which played a video of tropical fish swimming around.

Lucy’s adorable Instagram post came two weeks after the star previously thrilled fans on the social media site when she commemorated the 10-year anniversary of Pretty Little Liars. She posted a number of throwback shots and told fans about how the popular ABC Family/Freeform show “changed [her] life.” She added she was “always proud” of everything she and her cast mates achieved with the series, which ended in 2017.